Austria vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Austria will take on Norway in the third round of group stage fixtures at the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Saturday.

Austria are coming off a 2-0 win against Northern Ireland. They had earlier lost to England in their tournament opener. Norway, meanwhile, are coming off a 8-0 drubbing against England in their last outing and will be looking to get their campaign back on track.

Austria vs Norway Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off four times across competitions. Austria have won three of these games, with one ending in a draw. In their most recent clash in a friendly in July 2020, Austria won 1-0.

Norway form guide (Euro 2022) : L-W.

Austria form guide (Euro 2022): W-L.

Austria vs Norway Team News

Austria

Maria Plattner and Lisa Kolb suffered injuries last week and were left out of the squad for the competition. Virginia Kirchberger and Annabel Schasching took their places. There are no other reported absentees from the 23-man squad announced for the competition.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Norway

Norway have no injury concerns or suspensions. They have a full-strength squad to choose from for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Austria vs Norway Predicted XIs

Austria (4-3-2-1): Manuela Zinsberger (GK); Laura Wienroither, Carina Wenninger, Viki Schnaderbeck, Celina Degen; Barbara Dunst, Sarah Zadrazil, Laura Feiersinger; Julia Hickelsberger-Füller, Sarah Puntigam; Nicole Billa.

Norway (4-3-3): Guro Pettersen (GK), Anja Sonstvold, Maren Mjelde, Ingrid Engen, Guro Reiten, Thea Bjelde, Thuva Hansen, Karlina Svek, Celin Idhusoy, Anna Jonsveld, Sophie Haug.

Austria vs Norway Prediction

This fixture heavily favours Austria, given their record against Norway. While their form in this year's Euros has been topsy-turvy so far, they will look to pick up full points from this clash.

Norway, meanwhile, will look to recover from their thrashing against England. They will have to be at their best to take something from this game and secure their passage to the next round. A draw seems a likely outcome.

Prediction: Austria 2-2 Norway.

