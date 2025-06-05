Austria vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

Austria will face Romania at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side are set to kick off their qualifying campaign this weekend and will be targeting maximum points as they begin their push for a first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Das Team participated in the UEFA Nations League Promotion/Relegation Playoffs during the last international break, facing Serbia in a two-legged tie. They played out a 1-1 draw in their first-leg clash on home turf before suffering a 2-0 defeat in the second, and will remain in League B in the next edition of the continental showpiece.

Romania meanwhile opened their World Cup qualifying campaign in March, suffering a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Bosnia & Herzegovina in their first game. They then thrashed San Marino 5-1 in their second game with four different players getting on the scoresheet, including 31-year-old Mihai Popesc,u who netted his maiden international goal.

The visitors sit second in Group H with three points and will be keen to mark their return to action with a win.

Austria vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Austria and Romania. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won one more, with their other five contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Nations League clash back in October 2020, which Das Team won 1-0 to end a three-game winless streak in this fixture.

Tricolorii are the highest-scoring side in Group H with a goal tally of five.

Austria were ranked 22nd in the latest FIFA Rankings and now sit 23 places above their weekend opponents.

Austria vs Romania Prediction

Das Team's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten run and they will, be looking to put out a response here. They are undefeated in their last seven games on home soil and will head into the weekend clash as favorites.

Romania have won seven of their last eight games and will head into the contest in fine form. They have been solid on the road of late, but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Austria 2-1 Romania

Austria vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

