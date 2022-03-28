Austria vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Austria take on Scotland at the Ernst Happel Stadion in an international friendly on Tuesday, with both sides being in contrasting form recently.

Austria lost 2-1 in their play-off game against Wales last time out and will miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Franco Foda's side have nothing left to play for but will look to end the international break on a strong note by beating Scotland on Tuesday.

Scotland, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Poland last time out. Steve Clarke's side are awaiting their play-off final against Ukraine to be rescheduled, but will look to build momentum heading into the game by beating Austria on Tuesday.

Neither side will want to lose the game and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Austria vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Scotland have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Austria winning only one.

Scotland came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2021. Lyndon Dykes' goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Austria Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Scotland Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Austria vs Scotland Team News

Grillitsch will be a huge miss for Austria

Austria

Austria have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Wales last time out. Christopher Trimmel, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Grillitsch and Philipp Lienhart are all unavailable for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Christopher Trimmel, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Grillitsch, Philipp Lienhart

Scotland

Scotland will be boosted by the return of their captain Andy Robertson and forward Lyndon Dykes. Steve Clarke will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Austria vs Scotland Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Heinz Lindner; David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Valentino Lazaro; Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Craig Gordon; Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Scott McTominay; Andy Robertson, Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson; John McGinn, Che Adams; Lyndon Dykes

Austria vs Scotland Prediction

It's hard to see Scotland losing this game given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict a tight game, with Scotland coming away with a win.

Prediction: Austria 1-2 Scotland

