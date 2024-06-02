Austria vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2024

Austria will face Serbia at the Ernst Happel Stadion on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The home side are set to make their third consecutive and overall fifth Euro appearance in Germany this summer and will finalize their preparations for the tournament this week.

They thrashed Turkey 6-1 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Freiburg man Michael Gregoritsch who netted a brilliant hat-trick to take his goal tally for the nation to 15.

Like their hosts, Serbia will play in the European Championship this month after missing out on the previous five editions of the tournament. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 win over Cyprus in their last outing, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic netting the sole goal of the game just seven minutes after kick-off.

Following Tuesday's game, the Eagles will lock horns with Sweden in another friendly clash before facing England in their group opener midway through the month.

Austria vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Austria and Serbia. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other three.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in 2017 which the hosts won 3-2, with Hannover man Louis Schaub netting a stunning winner late in the game.

The Boys are without a clean sheet in all four of their previous games in this fixture.

Serbia were ranked 33rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit eight places behind their midweek opponents.

Austria vs Serbia Prediction

Austria are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and have lost just once since November 2022. They have lost just one of their last seven games on home soil and will be looking forward to Tuesday's game.

Serbia's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will aim to build on that this week. They have, however, lost three of their last four games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Austria 2-1 Serbia

Austria vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)