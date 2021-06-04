Austria vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Austria will host Slovakia at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Sunday for an international friendly fixture.

Austria finished their Euros 2020 qualifiers campaign in second place in Group 'G', amassing 19 points from 10 games. They registered six wins, three losses and a solitary draw, finishing six points behind group leaders Poland. For Euros 2020, they are part of a relatively easy group, which will also feature The Netherlands, Ukraine, and North Macedonia.

Austria are coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat to England, Bukayo Saka's 56th minute goal settling the tie.

Meanwhile, Slovakia have been pitted against Poland, Spain and Sweden in Group 'E'. Slovakia qualified for the Euros 2020 courtesy of a third-place finish in their group, tallying 13 points from eight matches played.

Slovakia drew their last game against Bulgaria 1-1, with Laszlo Benes canceling out Atanas Iliev's early goal.

Austria vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

Austria and Slovakia have played each other four times, with the latter prevailing in one game. Austria have also mustered only one win, while two games ended in a stalemate.

The last time the two international sides met was in an international friendly in November 2016. The game finished in a goal-less draw.

Austria form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Slovakia form guide: D-W-D-D-L

Austria vs Slovakia Team News

Austria

Marko Arnautovic will be unavailable for selection following a thigh injury. Austria will have the option of welcoming captain Julian Baumgartlinger back to the starting lineup, who was out for the game against England with an injury.

Injured: Marko Arnautovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovakia

Slovakia will go into Sunday's game against Austria without any injury concerns. The star trio of Martin Dubravka, Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar are all expected to get starts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann; Christopher Trimmel, Aleksander Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, Marco Friedl; Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, David Alaba; Julian Baumgartlinger, Sasa Kalajdzic, Marcel Sabitzer

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Stanislav Lobotka, Patrick Hrosovsky, Marek Hamsik; Tomas Suslov, Michal Duris, Vladimir Weiss

Austria vs Slovakia Prediction

Both managers are likely to start their best starting XI, which could set up an exciting encounter. Austria and Slovakia have talented stars who can change the game with individual brilliance, and we predict that the game will end in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Prediction: Austria 2-2 Slovakia

Edited by Shardul Sant