Austria vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2023

Austria will welcome Sweden to the Ernst Happel Stadion in the qualifying round of the UEFA Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

The hosts are winless in their three games in the qualification campaign and were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium on Saturday.

They took the lead in the 21st minute via Orel Mangala's own goal which was canceled out by Romelu Lukaku's 61st-minute strike.

The visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against Belgium in their campaign opener and recorded a 5-0 win over Azerbaijan in March. They played New Zealand in a friendly on Friday and goals from Jesper Karlsson, Robin Quaison, and Anthony Elanga helped them record a 4-1 win at home.

Austria vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 35 times in all competitions, with their first meeting coming in a friendly in 1921. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 18 wins to their name. The visitors have 11 wins to their name and six games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last three meetings against the hosts, suffering two back-to-back defeats.

They have met four times in European qualifiers, with the hosts having two wins to their name, one win for the visitors, and one game ending in a draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins in that period. The visitors have won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams at Tuesday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded three goals in the competition thus far and the hosts have outscored the visitors 7-5.

Austria vs Sweden Prediction

Burschen are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins and keeping a couple of clean sheets. They have suffered just two defeats in their last 11 meetings against the visitors.

Blågult have suffered one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions. They have just two wins from their last nine away games, suffering six defeats. They have scored nine goals in their last two games and are expected to find the back of the net here.

Both teams have enjoyed a solid run in recent games and, considering their recent head-to-head record, we back them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Austria 1-1 Sweden

Austria vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jesper Karlsson to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes