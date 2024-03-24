Austria vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Austria v Belgium: Group F - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers
Austria face Turkey on Tuesday in a friendly.

Austria face Turkey at the Ernst Happel Stadion on Tuesday (March 26) in a friendly.

The hosts are enjoying are strong run of form and have their sights set on the European Championships this summer. Austria beat Slovakia 2-0 in a friendly last time out. Christoph Baumgartner opened the scoring in the first minute before Andreas Weimann came off the bench to confirm the win.

Turkey, meanwhile, have also secured a spot in the Euros and will continue their preparations for it. They lost 1-0 to Hungary in their last game, falling to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty early after the restart, extending their winless streak against the Magyarok.

Both sides will look to close the international break on a high before making their return to action in June.

Austria vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In 16 meetings previous meetings, Austria lead Turkey 8-7.
  • The two sides last faced off in a friendly in March 2016, which Turkey won 2-1.
  • Austria have won one of their last eight games in the fixture.
  • Austria have kept clean sheets in their last four outings after managing just one in seven.
  • Turkey are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.
  • Austria are 25th in the FIFA rankings, 10 places above Turkey.

Austria vs Turkey Prediction

Austria are on a four-game winning streak and have lost one of their last 13 games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven home games.

Turkey, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three games. They are winless in two away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Austria 1-0 Turkey

Austria vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)

