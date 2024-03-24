Austria vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Austria face Turkey at the Ernst Happel Stadion on Tuesday (March 26) in a friendly.
The hosts are enjoying are strong run of form and have their sights set on the European Championships this summer. Austria beat Slovakia 2-0 in a friendly last time out. Christoph Baumgartner opened the scoring in the first minute before Andreas Weimann came off the bench to confirm the win.
Turkey, meanwhile, have also secured a spot in the Euros and will continue their preparations for it. They lost 1-0 to Hungary in their last game, falling to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty early after the restart, extending their winless streak against the Magyarok.
Both sides will look to close the international break on a high before making their return to action in June.
Austria vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 16 meetings previous meetings, Austria lead Turkey 8-7.
- The two sides last faced off in a friendly in March 2016, which Turkey won 2-1.
- Austria have won one of their last eight games in the fixture.
- Austria have kept clean sheets in their last four outings after managing just one in seven.
- Turkey are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.
- Austria are 25th in the FIFA rankings, 10 places above Turkey.
Austria vs Turkey Prediction
Austria are on a four-game winning streak and have lost one of their last 13 games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven home games.
Turkey, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three games. They are winless in two away games and could see defeat.
Prediction: Austria 1-0 Turkey
Austria vs Turkey Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Austria
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)