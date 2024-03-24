Austria vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Austria face Turkey at the Ernst Happel Stadion on Tuesday (March 26) in a friendly.

The hosts are enjoying are strong run of form and have their sights set on the European Championships this summer. Austria beat Slovakia 2-0 in a friendly last time out. Christoph Baumgartner opened the scoring in the first minute before Andreas Weimann came off the bench to confirm the win.

Turkey, meanwhile, have also secured a spot in the Euros and will continue their preparations for it. They lost 1-0 to Hungary in their last game, falling to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty early after the restart, extending their winless streak against the Magyarok.

Both sides will look to close the international break on a high before making their return to action in June.

Austria vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 meetings previous meetings, Austria lead Turkey 8-7.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly in March 2016, which Turkey won 2-1.

Austria have won one of their last eight games in the fixture.

Austria have kept clean sheets in their last four outings after managing just one in seven.

Turkey are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.

Austria are 25th in the FIFA rankings, 10 places above Turkey.

Austria vs Turkey Prediction

Austria are on a four-game winning streak and have lost one of their last 13 games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven home games.

Turkey, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three games. They are winless in two away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Austria 1-0 Turkey

Austria vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)