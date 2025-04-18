Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Austria Wien will host Red Bull Salzburg at the Generali Arena on Sunday in the third championship round fixture of the 2024-25 Austrian Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways and stay in the title race with a few weeks to go in the season.

Die Veilchen won their opening championship round game last month but have since failed to win any of their subsequent three games, getting knocked out in the semifinals of the domestic cup and most recently, losing 2-0 to Rapid Wien. The hosts finished the regular season tied on points with league leaders Sturm Graz but have now fallen three points behind with seven games to go and will need to get a result on Sunday to remain contenders.

Red Bull Salzburg currently sit in third place, two points behind this weekend's hosts and will be keen to get a result to boost their chances of at least Champions League qualification. The visitors were disappointed to lose their first-half lead in their 2-1 loss to 10-man Sturm Graz last time out and will be hoping to get back on track this weekend.

Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 213th meeting between the two sides. Austria Wien have won 80 of the previous matchups, while 50 have ended in draws and Salzburg have won the remaining 82.

The hosts are winless in the last 21 editions of this fixture and their last win over the Red Bulls back in the 2017-18 season is their only win in 37.

The visitors have a remarkable goal-scoring record against Sunday's hosts, with 22 goals scored across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Both teams have the joint-third best offensive record in the league this season with 38 goals scored.

Austria Wien (21) and Salzburg (25) have the best and second-best defensive records in the league respectively.

Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend and Die Veilchen will be hoping to get a boost from their home advantage, having only lost once at home all season.

Die Roten Bullen will rely on their better recent form to get a result but will need to be at their best to get all three points on the road.

Prediction: Austria Wien 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six matches)

