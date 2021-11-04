Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Austria Wien are set to play Red Bull Salzburg at the Generali Arena on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Austria Wien come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Thomas Silberberger's WSG Tirol in the league. A goal from Albania international Giacomo Vrioni for WSG Tirol was cancelled out by a goal from young forward Muharem Huskovic for Austria Wien.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Germany international Ridle Baku and young forward Lukas Nmecha sealed the deal for Wolfsburg. Austrian centre-back Maximilian Wober scored the consolation goal for Red Bull Salzburg.

Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head

In 55 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Red Bull Salzburg hold the clear advantage. They have won 30 games, lost nine and drawn 16.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Austrian Bundesliga, with Red Bull Salzburg beating Austria Wien 1-0. A second-half goal from star striker Karim Adeyemi secured the win for Red Bull Salzburg.

Austria Wien form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: D-W-D-L-W

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Austrian Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Team News

Austria Wien

Austria Wien have no known injury issues and manager Manfred Schmid is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Bull Salzburg

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Albert Vallci, Malian striker Sekou Koita, Polish centre-back Kamil Piatkowski and veteran midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic.

Injured: Zlatko Junuzovic, Kamil Piatkowski, Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI

Austria Wien Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz, Leonardo Ivkic, Christian Schoissengeyr, Johannes Handl, Markus Suttner, Eric Martel, Matthias Braunoder, Georg Teigl, Manfred Fischer, Can Keles, Marco Djuricin

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Philipp Kohn, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Jerome Onguene, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Brenden Aaronson, Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Noah Okafor, Karim Adeyemi, Chukwubuike Adamu

Austria Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Austria Wien are currently 6th in the Austrian Bundesliga, and have won only two of their last five league games. They are six points ahead of 12th-placed LASK in the league.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, are unsurprisingly top of the league table. An excellently run side, they have dominated the league in recent seasons, and continue to make waves in the Champions League.

Red Bull Salzburg are almost always the favorites to win in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Prediction: Austria Wien 1-3 Red Bull Salzburg

Edited by Abhinav Anand