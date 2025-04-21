Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Austria Wien will host Sturm Graz at the Generali Arena on Wednesday in the fourth championship round fixture of the 2024-25 Austrian Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that will keep their title dreams alive.
Die Veilchen failed to convert multiple chances and were duly punished in their 3-1 loss against Salzburg during the weekend. The hosts, who went into the championship playoffs level on points with the table toppers, have now won only one of four playoff games and have fallen to third place, six points behind this midweek's visitors.
Sturm Graz, meanwhile, continued in the same form with which they concluded the regular season, picking up three wins and a draw in four playoff games to establish themselves as favorites for the league title. The visitors dominated BW Linz in a 2-0 win to pick up a third consecutive victory and will be keen to extend the point gap at the top of the table when they take the trip to Vienna this midweek.
Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 239 previous occasions going into this game. Austria Wien have won 119 of the previous meetings, while 54 have ended in draws, and Sturm have won the remaining 66.
- The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have an outstanding goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 20 goals across the last 10.
- The sides have met thrice this season, two of those games ended in 2-2 draws, while Austria Wien won the third 2-0.
- Die Veilchen have the best defensive record in the Austrian top flight this season, with only 24 goals conceded.
- Die Schwoazn have the best offensive record in the league with 58 goals scored.
Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz
Austria Wien are slight underdogs heading into the midweek clash due to their poor recent form and much weaker offensive record. They will, however, hope to keep their strong home record intact, having suffered only two losses all season.
Sturm will be confident to get a result here thanks to their much better form. They also have the best away record in the division this season and should reflect that on Wednesday.
Prediction: Austria Wien 1-2 Sturm Graz
Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sturm Graz to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine league meetings between the two clubs have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the visitors' last nine matches)