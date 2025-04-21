Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Austria Wien will host Sturm Graz at the Generali Arena on Wednesday in the fourth championship round fixture of the 2024-25 Austrian Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that will keep their title dreams alive.

Ad

Die Veilchen failed to convert multiple chances and were duly punished in their 3-1 loss against Salzburg during the weekend. The hosts, who went into the championship playoffs level on points with the table toppers, have now won only one of four playoff games and have fallen to third place, six points behind this midweek's visitors.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, continued in the same form with which they concluded the regular season, picking up three wins and a draw in four playoff games to establish themselves as favorites for the league title. The visitors dominated BW Linz in a 2-0 win to pick up a third consecutive victory and will be keen to extend the point gap at the top of the table when they take the trip to Vienna this midweek.

Ad

Trending

Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 239 previous occasions going into this game. Austria Wien have won 119 of the previous meetings, while 54 have ended in draws, and Sturm have won the remaining 66.

The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have an outstanding goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 20 goals across the last 10.

The sides have met thrice this season, two of those games ended in 2-2 draws, while Austria Wien won the third 2-0.

Die Veilchen have the best defensive record in the Austrian top flight this season, with only 24 goals conceded.

Die Schwoazn have the best offensive record in the league with 58 goals scored.

Ad

Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz

Austria Wien are slight underdogs heading into the midweek clash due to their poor recent form and much weaker offensive record. They will, however, hope to keep their strong home record intact, having suffered only two losses all season.

Sturm will be confident to get a result here thanks to their much better form. They also have the best away record in the division this season and should reflect that on Wednesday.

Ad

Prediction: Austria Wien 1-2 Sturm Graz

Austria Wien vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine league meetings between the two clubs have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the visitors' last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More