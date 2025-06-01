Austria Women vs Germany Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2025 

Germany visit the Viola Park in Vienna on Tuesday for their final game of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League campaign group stages. DFB-Frauenteam have already qualified for Nations League Finals as they sit atop Group 1 with 13 points from five games and are still undefeated in the season.

Barring the opening game draw to the Netherlands (2-2) on 21 February, Christian Wück's side prevailed in their next four to secure their place in the next round.

In their latest Nations League clash, Germany crushed the Netherlands 4-0 in Bremen. Linda Dallmann fired them in front after nine minutes, before Llea Schuller made it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Sarai Linder added a third just before the break as Schuller made it 4-0 early in the second half.

Ahead of their final group fixture, Germany will be hoping to end the round unbeaten and with three more points in the bag.

On the other hand, Austria are certain to head into the relegation play-offs, as they remain four points off safety ahead of their final group fixture.

The Österreichischer Fußball-Bund managed to beat Scotland on 30 May, courtesy of a 62nd-minute strike from Julia Hickelsberger. But the Dutch remained on 10 points while Austria climbed to six. That is still a bridge too far for Austria as even a victory on the final day would not be enough for them to sneak into the safe zone.

Austria Women vs Germany Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 goals scored, Germany are the most prolific side in Women's Nations League Group A, one better than Spain (19).

DFB-Frauen also have the joint-best defensive record with only four goals conceded, level with France.

Austria have managed to score one goal in each of their five Nations League fixtures thus far, by four different scorers; Hickelsberger is the only player who has managed to score more than one goal.

Germany's Lea Schuller is among the top-scorers in League A with four goals, tied with Aggie Beever-Jones (England), Sandy Baltimore (France), Esther Gonzalez (Spain) and Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland).

Austria Women vs Germany Women Prediction

Austria don't often fail to score, so Germany can expect some tough competition in defense. But on the flip side, Germany do not often lose. They've been a well-oiled unit with impressive cohesion and they have taken down every defense in their way.

A victory for the table-toppers seems likely.

Prediction: Austria Women 1-2 Germany Women

Austria Women vs Germany Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Germany Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

