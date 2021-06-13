AUT vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 13th, 2021

Group C action at Euro 2020 begins tonight as Austria take on North Macedonia at the National Arena in Bucharest. Austria are slight favorites heading into the game, but North Macedonia have been in good form and should not be discounted.

In fact, in their last 5 games, North Macedonia have lost only once and won thrice, while Austria, in their last 5 games, have won only once and lost twice. This game could be very tricky to call and should be a close contest.

Austria will rely heavily on stars like David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer while North Macedonia will be counting on the experienced Goran Pandev to put up a good performance at Euro 2020.

Squads to choose from

Austria (AUT)

D Bachmann, A Schlager, P Pervan, D Alaba, A Dragovic, M Hinteregger, M Freidel, S Lainer, P Leinhart, S Posch, A Ulmer, K Laimer, X Schlager, J Baumgartlinger, S Ilsanker, L Schaub, V Lazaro, C Baumgartner, A Schopf, F Grillitsch, C Trimmel, S Kalajdzic, M Sabitzer, M Arnautovic, M Gergoritsch, K Onisiwo

North Macedonia (MCD)

S Dimitrievski, D Siskovski, R Jankov, E Alioski, S Ristovski, V Musliu, G Zajkov, K Ristevski, D Velkovski, E Bejutulai, E Elmas, A Trajkovski, A Ademi, E Bardhi, B Nikolov, S Spirovski, D Churlinov, F Hasani, M Radeski, D Avramovski, T Kostadinov, G Pandev, V Stojanovski, I Trickovski, K Velkoski, M Ristovski

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria (AUT)

Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Stefan Lainer; David Alaba, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Christoph Baumgartner; Sasa Kalajdzic, Marcel Sabitzer

North Macedonia (MCD)

Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Match Details

Match: Austria (AUT) vs North Macedonia (MCD), UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match

Date: 13th June 2021 at 09:30 PM IST

Venue: National Arena, Bucharest

⏪🇲🇰 20 years ago today Goran Pandev made his debut for North Macedonia in a 3-3 draw against Turkey in a World Cup qualifier



😲 He recently led his country to a historic win over Germany in #WCQ



🙌 What a legend pic.twitter.com/SyLV2HldO4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 6, 2021

Austria (AUT) vs North Macedonia (MCD) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Austria (AUT) vs North Macedonia (MCD) Dream11 Suggestions

A lot of the attacking play is expected to go through Austria's Marcel Sabitzer. The RB Leipzig man will look to create plenty of chances and get on the scoresheet himself. He is a safe captaincy choice for Dream11 players.

Although Alaba has been listed as a defender, the Austrian is expected to play in midfield. He will also be on set-piece duty and is a reliable choice for the vice-captaincy option.

From North Macedonia, Goran Pandev, Alioski and Elmas are must-haves in your Dream11 squads. This is a very tough match to predict and North Macedonia are more than capable of causing an upset.

The Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 is for those players backing North Macedonia for a win

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Bachmann; Alaba (VC), Hinteregger, Alioski, Musliu; Elmas, Ademi, Ilsanker; Sabitzer (C), Pandev, Kalajdzic

Captain: Marcel Sabitzer (AUT) Vice-Captain: David Alaba (AUT)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Bachmann; Alaba (VC), Hinteregger, Alioski (VC), Musliu ; Elmas, Ademi, Trajkovski; Sabitzer, Pandev (C), Kalajdzic

Captain: Goran Pandev (MCD) Vice-Captain: Alioski (MCD)

