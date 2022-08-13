Auxerre vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2022

Auxerre will host Angers at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Auxerre made a remarkable return to the French top flight last season via the playoffs after finishing third in Ligue 2. The 1995-96 Ligue 1 champions spent a decade in the second division following their relegation from the top flight in 2011-12.

AJA have made a plethora of new signings this summer. That includes centre-back Julian Jeanvier from Brentford and left-back Gideon Mensah from Red Bull Salzburg. However, they lost their season opener against Lille 4-1.

Angers, meanwhile, are yet to win Ligue 1 but have been consistent in the top flight since 2015. They finished 14th last season and had a productive off-season, signing many new players. Les Scoïstes were held to a goalless draw at home by Nantes in their first game.

Angers’ trip to Auxerre does not seem easy. Auxerre will be playing their first home game of the season on Sunday, so Angers can expect a tough clash.

Auxerre vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times since 2012, with Angers winning four games, losing one and drawing two.

In their last seven clashes, Angers have scored nine goals against Auxerre and conceded five.

There have been three red cards in three of their clashes, with Auxerre receiving two and Angers one.

Angers have beaten Auxerre twice at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps. AJA’s best result at Stade Raymond Kopa – Angers home ground – is a goalless draw.

Auxerre have won thrice in their last five outings, losing twice, while Angers boast one win in five games, losing twice and drawing twice.

Form Guide: Auxerre – L-W-W-W-L; Angers – D-D-L-W-L.

Auxerre vs Angers Prediction

It's early days in the season, but going by their first games, Auxerre face a challenge to survive in Ligue 1.

Angers seem to be in better shape, mostly in midfield, but they need to park the bus less. Auxerre are expected to win this game - their first at home in Ligue 1 in a decade.

Prediction: Auxerre 2-1 Angers

Auxerre vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auxerre

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Auxerre to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Angers to score - Yes

