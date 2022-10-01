Auxerre vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

On Sunday (October 2), in a clash between Ligue 1 strugglers, Auxerre will host Brest at the Stade de I’Abbe-Deschamps. Both teams are languishing near the foot of the standings, with Auxerre in 16th place and Brest three places lower.

Newly promoted Auxerre looked like they could compete at this level, picking up seven points from their first four games, beating Montpellier and Strasbourg. However, since then, they have lost four games in a row, most recently falling 3-1 to Lorient.

Brest, meanwhile, have been on a debilitating slide of their own and have only tasted victory once this season, beating Angers 3-1 on August 21. Since then, they have lost four of their last five games, including a recent home defeat against bottom club Ajaccio.

Auxerre vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent meetings between the two teams have favoured Brest, who have won four of their last six meetings with Auxerre. However, they have not faced off since a Ligue 1 clash in February 2019.

With 19 goals conceded thus far, Auxerre have Ligue 1’s worst defensive record. However, Brest have the second-worst with 18 conceded, and they have also suffered the heaviest defeat of the campaign – a 7-0 hammering against Montpellier.

Brest have'nt kept a clean sheet this season, but they’ve also only failed to find the net twice.

Brest’s poor run dates back to the 2021-22 season, ending that campaign by losing their final three games, conceding nine goals.

Auxerre have conceded a goal in the first 15 minutes of four games this season.

Auxerre vs Brest Prediction

Both teams have struggled this season, making this game a difficult one to call.

It’s arguable that Auxerre have looked slightly better than their visitors at times, but they have lost their last four games and have largely struggled to make an impact in any of them.

Overall, their home advantage might give them a slight edge, meaning they should be able to pick up a point.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Brest

Auxerre vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Brest to be leading at half time – Yes (Auxerre have struggled with conceding goals early in games this season.)

Tip 3: Game will end with less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Neither team is great in front of goal, and there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Brest’s last three Ligue 1 games.)

