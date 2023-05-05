Auxerre vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2023

Auxerre face off with Clermont in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de I’Abbe Deschamps on Sunday.

After sitting in the relegation zone for most of the current season, Auxerre are still not quite safe. They sit in 15th place, but are just one point ahead of 17th placed Nantes, and have a far worse goal difference.

Clermont, on the other hand, have little to play for at this stage. They are in eighth place, but while they’re safe, they also sit 10 points away from European qualification, meaning they have little to no chance of climbing into contention.

Auxerre vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont are unbeaten against Auxerre in their last five meetings dating back to August 2019. They have won their last three games against the home side this weekend, most recently beating them 2-1 last October.

Auxerre’s 2-1 loss to Marseille last weekend was their first in five matches, a run which saw them previously collect 10 points from a possible 12. A fourth win in six games could ensure their safety.

Clermont are currently on their best run of the season. They have won their last five matches, most recently defeating Reims 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.

With 36 goals scored, Clermont have registered the fewest goals of any side currently in the top half of Ligue 1. Their top scorer Grejohn Kyei has only scored seven goals thus far.

With 55 goals conceded, Auxerre have one of Ligue 1’s leakiest defenses. Only three teams have conceded more than them.

Auxerre vs Clermont Prediction

Given the gap between them in the table, on paper this looks like a comfortable win for Clermont, particularly as they have won their last three matches with Auxerre.

However, the away side have little to play for now, while Auxerre know that even a point could help their bid for safety.

Given that Clermont’s goalscoring abilities aren’t that great, a low-scoring game can be expected here, and it’s likely that the result will be a draw.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Clermont

Auxerre vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Auxerre have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine home matches against Clermont).

Tip 3: Auxerre to fail to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Auxerre have only kept seven clean sheets all season).

