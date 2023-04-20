Auxerre vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Auxerre play host to LOSC Lille at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in round 32 of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Christophe Pélissier’s men head into the weekend in search of a fourth consecutive win as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.
Auxerre picked up another huge win in their battle at the bottom end of the Ligue 1 table as they edged out Nantes 2-1 last Sunday.
Pélissier’s side have now won three consecutive games, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since March’s 2-0 loss at Strasbourg.
With 32 points from 31 games, Auxerre are currently 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, three points above the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, Lille returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Montpellier 2-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.
This followed a disappointing 1-0 loss to last-placed Angers on April 8 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.
With 55 points from 31 games, Lille are currently fifth in the league table, two points above sixth-placed Stade Rennais just outside the Conference League qualification spot.
Auxerre vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Betting Tips
- With 12 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Auxerre boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Lille have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.
- Paulo Fonseca’s men are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Auxerre, claiming four wins and two draws since February 2010.
- Auxerre are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their five league home games since the start of February, claiming three wins and two draws.
- Lille have lost just once in their most recent seven games, picking up four wins and two draws since February.
Auxerre vs LOSC Lille Prediction
A run of three consecutive wins had seen Auxerre rise from the relegation zone in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Lille remain on course for a place in Europe and will be looking to build on Sunday’s victory.
We predict an action-packed contest, with both sides canceling each other out and settling for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Auxerre 2-2 LOSC Lille
Auxerre vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the teams)