Auxerre vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Auxerre play host to LOSC Lille at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in round 32 of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Christophe Pélissier’s men head into the weekend in search of a fourth consecutive win as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Auxerre picked up another huge win in their battle at the bottom end of the Ligue 1 table as they edged out Nantes 2-1 last Sunday.

Pélissier’s side have now won three consecutive games, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since March’s 2-0 loss at Strasbourg.

With 32 points from 31 games, Auxerre are currently 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Lille returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Montpellier 2-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

This followed a disappointing 1-0 loss to last-placed Angers on April 8 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 55 points from 31 games, Lille are currently fifth in the league table, two points above sixth-placed Stade Rennais just outside the Conference League qualification spot.

Auxerre vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 12 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Auxerre boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Lille have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Paulo Fonseca’s men are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Auxerre, claiming four wins and two draws since February 2010.

Auxerre are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their five league home games since the start of February, claiming three wins and two draws.

Lille have lost just once in their most recent seven games, picking up four wins and two draws since February.

Auxerre vs LOSC Lille Prediction

A run of three consecutive wins had seen Auxerre rise from the relegation zone in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Lille remain on course for a place in Europe and will be looking to build on Sunday’s victory.

We predict an action-packed contest, with both sides canceling each other out and settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Auxerre 2-2 LOSC Lille

Auxerre vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

