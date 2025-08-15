Auxerre vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17 2025

Auxerre play host to Lorient at the Stade de I'Abbe-Deschamps on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign this Sunday.
Auxerre ended their 2024-25 campaign by finishing in a respectable 11th place, an excellent achievement given they were promoted from Ligue 2 last summer.
Lorient will be hoping to emulate their path, as they were promoted from Ligue 2 as champions at the end of last season, sending them back into the top flight at the first time of asking.
So can the Ligue 2 champions win here, or will Auxerre start their season with victory?
Auxerre vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Recent meetings between these two sides have been largely close to call. Of their last six clashes, Auxerre have won two, Lorient have won two and two have ended in draws.
- Despite finishing in a respectable position in the table, Auxerre's form towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign was poor. They won just one of their final six matches, losing four of them.
- Lorient's preparations for last season were hampered when manager Regis Le Bris jumped ship to Sunderland, but new boss Olivier Pantaloni was still able to guide them to promotion, winning 22 of their 34 matches.
- Despite bringing in six new players, Auxerre have only spent just over €3m this summer, making them one of Ligue 1's lowest-spending sides.
- Not only did Lorient come up from Ligue 2 as champions, but they also showed strength in all areas. They scored the most goals in the competition with 68, and also conceded the fewest by letting in just 31.
Auxerre vs Lorient Prediction
Despite losing last season's joint top scorers Hamed Traore and Gaetan Perrin during the current transfer window, Auxerre will probably come into this game with confidence after a solid Ligue 1 campaign last season.
Lorient will also come in with confidence after winning Ligue 2, but like their hosts, they have also lost their top scorer from last season.
Overall, this one should be quite close to call, and given Auxerre's poor form towards the end of last season, it's hard to trust them. Therefore, a draw is the prediction.
Prediction: Auxerre 2-2 Lorient
Auxerre vs Lorient Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in 5 of Auxerre's last six games).
Tip 3: Auxerre to score first - Yes (Auxerre opened the scoring in three of their last four games).