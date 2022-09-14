Auxerre vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Auxerre will host Lorient at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps on Friday night in the eighth gameweek of Ligue 1.

The hosts have fallen off the pace of late after a decent start to the season. They fell to a 5-0 thrashing against Stade Rennais last time out, marking a second consecutive goalless outing for the newly promoted outfit.

Auxerre are 14th in the standings with seven points from as many games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Lorient, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and will fancy their chances as early title contenders. They picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Nantes in their last league outing, with three players getting on the scoresheet to help overturn an early deficit.

The visitors sit third in the Ligue 1 standings with 17 points from seven games and will now look to add to that tally on Friday.

Auxerre vs Lorient Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Auxerre and Lorient. The hosts have won eight of those games, while the visitors have won four. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Ligue 2 clash in 2019, which Les Merlus won 1-0.

Auxerre Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Lorient Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Auxerre vs Lorient Team News

Auxerre

The hosts will be without the services of Nuno da Costa, Theo Pellenard, Julian Jeanvier and Gaetan Charbonnier this weekend, as the trio are out with injury.

Injured: Nuno da Costa, Theo Pellenard, Julian Jeanvier, Gaetan Charbonnier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lorient

Igor Silva and Quentin Boisgard are injured and will not feature this weekend. All other players are fit and available for selection for manager Regis Le Bris.

Injured: Igor Silva, Quentin Boisgard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Auxerre vs Lorient Predicted XIs

Auxerre (4-1-4-1): Benoit Costil; Paul Joly, Jubal, Alexandre Coeff, Gideon Mensah; Birama Toure; Mathias Autret, Gauthier Hein, Hamza Sakhi, Lassine Sinayoko; M'Baye Niang

Lorient (4-3-3): Yvon Mvogo; Gedeom Kalulu, Julien Laporte, Montassar Talbi, Vincent Le Goff; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Bonke Innocent; Stephane Diarra, Django Outarra, Terem Moffi

Auxerre vs Lorient Prediction

Auxerre are on a three-game losing streak, conceding nine goals and scoring just once. They have won just one of their three games at home this season and could struggle here.

Lorient, meanwhile, have won their last three games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last nine across competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win this one.

Prediction: Auxerre 0-2 Lorient

Edited by Bhargav