Auxerre vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

Auxerre will welcome Marseille to the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Marseille have got their season off to an unbeaten start, winning four of their five games. They made it three wins in a row, beating Clermont Foot 1-0 at home, with Pape Gueye scoring the only goal of the game.

Auxerre, meanwhile, saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end in their last outing. Tete and Karl Toko Ekambi gave Lyon a two-goal lead before Mathias Autret reduced arrears ten minutes from time.

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG Here's how the league table looks after last night's action! -- How did your team do? Here's how the league table looks after last night's action! -- How did your team do? 📈📉 Here's how the league table looks after last night's action! -- How did your team do? 👇 https://t.co/uaCndkJjT4

Auxerre vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 59 times across competitions. Tthis will be their first league meeting since 2012. They last met in the Coupe de France Round of 32 in 2021, which Marseille won 2-0.

As expected, the visitors have been the better team against their northern rivals, leading 25-17 in wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Marseille have scored at least two goals in their last three away games against Auxerre across competitions.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have ended in draws. Marseille picked up a 3-0 win when they last met in Ligue 1 in the 2011-12 campaign.

Marseille have five wins in their last six league games but have won just four of their last 12 away meetings against newly promoted sides.

Auxerre have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight home games against Marseille across competitions.

Auxerre vs Marseille Prediction

The hosts are enjoying a good run on their return to the top flight. They have fared the best among the three promoted Ligue 2 teams.

However, Les Phoceens have the best defensive record in the league, and given their recent form, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-2 Marseille

Auxerre vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nuno Tavares to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Marseille to score first - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav