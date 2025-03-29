Auxerre vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025 

Auxerre host bottom-dwellers Montpellier at the Estadio de l'Abbe-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to return to winning ways.

In their last top-flight match before the international break, the Burgundy outfit drew 1-1 at OGC Nice. Evann Guessand's 37th-minute strike fired Nice in front, but Florian Aye restored parity for Auxerre in stoppage time as Nice were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages.

With 32 points and eight wins from 26 games, Christophe Pélissier's side are 11th in the standings. This weekend, they have a chance at a three-pointer and perhaps climb back into the top-10, as their opponents are on a downward spiral right now.

Montpellier have lost their last six consecutive Ligue 1 fixtures, having won the previous two. That includes a 1-0 loss to Lyon in their last game before the international break, as their clash with St-Etienne the next week was suspended. They were trailing 2-0in what had seemed like another defeat for them.

If things continue the same way, Montpellier's 16-year run in the top-flight could come to an end soon and get relegated to the second division for the first time since 2008.

Auxerre vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 clashes between the two sides before, with Auxerre winning 18 and losing 15.

Montpellier have won four of their last five clashes with Auxerre, losing once.

There have been 14 draws between the two sides before, but none in the last six.

With 59 goals conceded, La Paillade have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1; conversely, they also have the weakest attack, with just 21 goals scored.

Montpellier have lost their last six top-flight matches, the worst run of any team.

Auxerre vs Montpellier Prediction

La Paillade are on a rough patch of form, losing their last couple of games. Moreover, they've won just four times before this run too, meaning it has been a horrendous season for them. Auxerre can smell blood in the waters and should come flying out the blocks to secure a victory.

Prediction: Auxerre 3-0 Montpellier

Auxerre vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Auxerre

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

