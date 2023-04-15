Auxerre vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

Auxerre host Nantes at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run in the league to three games.

After going three games without a win, the Burgundy outfit beat Troyes and Ajaccio in consecutive games to climb out of the safe zone.

With 29 points in the bag from 30 games, Christophe Pélissier's side are in 15th position in the league table, three points clear of the safe zone.

Nantes sit right above them, having accrued just two more points.

The Canaries have been going through a rough patch lately as they've failed to win their last six top-flight matches, losing four, including a thumping 3-0 defeat at the hands of Reims in their last match.

Auxerre vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 26 matches between the sides, Auxerre and Nantes have shared the spoils with nine wins for each while eight games have ended in draws.

Having beaten Auxerre 1-0 in their first league meeting of the season, Nantes are looking to complete a league double in the fixture for the first time since the 1981-82 season.

Auxerre have lost four of their last six matches in all competitions against Nantes. These six games took place in four different competitions.

Auxerre have won their last two Ligue 1 matches without conceding a goal and have not had three straight wins in the top flight since April 2010.

Nantes are, along with PSG (14) and Lens (17), are one of the three teams currently unbeaten against opponents from the current lower half of the table in Ligue 1 this season.

Auxerre have as many wins in their last three home league games as in their first 11 in 2022-23. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last two matches at Abbe-Deschamps.

Auxerre vs Nantes Prediction

Nantes got the better of Auxerre earlier in the campaign but their recent form doesn't hold them in good stead for a league double in the fixture.

The hosts, on the contrary, have shown signs of improvement lately, winning their most recent two games, and could capitalize on the Canaries' slump to make it three in a row.

Prediction: Auxerre 2-1 Nantes

Auxerre vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Auxerre

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

