Auxerre vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Auxerre and Nantes square off at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps on Saturday. Christophe Pélissier’s men head into the weekend on a run of five straight home victories over Nantes in the top flight and will look to extend this dominant run.

Auxerre continue to struggle for results down the final stretch of the season as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Le Havre at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps last Sunday.

Pélissier’s side have lost three of their most recent four matches — with a 4-0 victory over Lens on April 27 being the exception — having gone unbeaten in the four matches preceding this run.

Auxerre have won 11 of their 32 Ligue 1 matches so far while losing 13 and claiming eight draws to collect 41 points and sit 10th in the standings, six points behind ninth-placed Stade Brestois with two games to go.

Nantes, on the other hand, failed to pull clear of the danger zone last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Angers at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Antoine Kombouare’s men have gone four straight matches without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over OGC Nice on April 4.

With 32 points from 32 matches, Nantes are currently 15th in the Ligue 1 table, one point above 16th-placed Le Havre in the relegation playoff spot.

Auxerre vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides, Auxerre hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Nantes have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Auxerre have lost three of their most recent four Ligue 1 home games, having gone unbeaten in the previous 10 matches preceding this run.

Nantes have lost all but one of their last five away matches, with a 2-1 victory against OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera on April 4 being the exception.

Auxerre vs Nantes Prediction

It has been a turbulent campaign for Nantes, whose 12-year spell in the top flight has come under threat as they find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table.

However, with their season on the line, we predict Kombouare’s men will up the ante this weekend and secure all three points.

Prediction: Auxerre 0-2 Nantes

Auxerre vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nantes to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)

