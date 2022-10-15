Auxerre vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Auxerre will host Nice at the Stade Abbe-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 16), looking to snap a six-game winless run.

After back-to-back wins on matchdays three and four, the Burgundy outfit have not won in their next six outings, losing five. With only eight points from ten games, Jean-Marc Furlan's side are down in 16th place in the standings, hovering perilously above the relegation zone.

Nice, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, collecting just three points more than Auxerre from as many games so far. However, after consecutive losses to Angers and PSG, the Eaglets picked up a narrow 3-2 win over Troyes in their last outing.

Lucien Favre's side raced to a 3-0 lead by the 50th minute but the visitors pulled back twice late on to set up a grandstand finish before Nice hung on for all three points.

Auxerre vs Nice Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In Ligue 1, the two teams have played 17 times, with Auxerre winning eight and Nice seven.

Auxerre have won six of their last eight home games against Nice in the top flight.

Nice have lost just one of their last 11 away games in Ligue 1 against promoted sides - a 1-0 defeat to Troyes in October 2021.

Auxerre have lost five of their last six Ligue 1 games after losing just one from their opening four.

After beating Troyes in their last outing, Nice are looking to post consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Auxerre have won just one of their last seven home games across competitions, after winning six of their previous seven.

Auxerre vs Nice Prediction

Auxerre are stuck in a rut at the moment, failing to win their last six league games, so Nice can smell blood.

The Eaglets have a great chance to add wind to their sails by picking up a second straight win, but their poor defence might hamper their chances. Nice could be the favourites on paper, but both sides could cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Auxerre 2-2 Nice

Auxerre vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

