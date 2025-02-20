Auxerre vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Auxerre will host Olympique Marseille at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results over the past three months but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as they sit 12th in the table with 25 points.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Stade Brestois in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought 2-1 win on the road following Gaetan Perin's go-ahead strike in the 74th minute before their opponents leveled the scores minutes later.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid campaign under head coach Roberto De Zerbi and are well on course for a return to the UEFA Champions League. They coasted to a 5-1 win over Saint-Etienne last time out featuring goals from four different players including winter arrival Amine Gouiri, who netted a brace to open his account for the club.

The visitors, who sit second in the league table, are 10 points behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain and will be looking to cut that gap when they head to Burgundy on Saturday.

Auxerre vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Auxerre and Marseille. The home side have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts picked up a 3-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, marking their first victory over the Olympians since December 2009.

Marseille have scored 50 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only league leaders PSG (59) have scored more.

All but one of AJA's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Auxerre vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Auxerre are without a win in their last 11 games across all competitions and have managed just two clean sheets in that period. They have, however, drawn their last five home league games and will be more than happy with a point this weekend.

Marseille have won their last three games on the bounce after going winless in their previous three. They have won all but one of their last eight games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-3 Olympique Marseille

Auxerre vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)

