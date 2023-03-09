Auxerre vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023 

Auxerre will welcome Stade Rennes to Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps for a matchday 27 fixture in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to IGC Nice last weekend. Gauthier Hein put them ahead in the 36th minute but Gaetan Laborde leveled matters in first half injury time, having initially missed a penalty in the 42nd minute.

Rennes fell to a 1-0 defeat on home turf against Olympique Marseille. Saed Kolasinac's 57th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left Les Rouge et Noirs in fifth spot, having garnered 46 points from 26 games. Auxerre occupy the 17th spot, with 22 points to show for their efforts in 26 games. They occupy the relegation zone on goal difference only.

Auxerre vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 53 occasions in the past. Auxerre lead 27-16, while 10 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Rennes claimed a comfortable 5-0 home win.

Auxerre are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, having recently undergone the worst losing run in the club's history (seven consecutive defeats).

Auxerre are seeking to win consecutive home games for the first time since 2011.

Four of the last five head-to-head games between the two sides have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Rennes have scored in each of their last 19 away league games, the longest current run in Ligue 1.

Rennes are seeking to register a league double over Auxerre for the first time. However, they have failed to win any of their last three games against newly-promoted sides.

Auxerre vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes' have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, which has dampened expectations of a top-three finish. Bruno Genesio's side face an uphill task to secure continental qualification, with Lille and Nice hot on their heels.

Auxerre, by contrast, have been on an upward trajectory, with their five-game unbeaten run raising hopes that they can avoid an immediate return to Ligue 2.

Rennes enter the game as the favorites on paper, but we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Rennes

Auxerre vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

