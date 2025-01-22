Auxerre vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

Auxerre will invite Saint-Etienne to the Stade Abbé-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Friday. The hosts have six wins in 18 league games and are in 11th place with 22 points. While Les Verts have five wins to their name, they are in 16th place in the league table, trailing the hosts by five points.

AJA have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last seven games across all competitions. They failed to score for the second consecutive match last week, suffering a 2-0 away loss to Angers.

The visitors got 2025 underway with a 3-1 home win over Reims in Ligue 1 but are winless in their last two games. They hosted Nantes last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Substitute Augustine Boakye equalized in the 84th minute.

Auxerre vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 63 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 25 wins. Les Verts are not far behind with 20 wins, and 18 games have ended in draws.

Les Verts registered a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

The visitors have the second-best goalscoring record in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals in 18 games. They also have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 38 goals during that period.

Auxerre are winless in their last four home games in all competitions, failing to score in three.

Saint-Etienne have endured a winless run in their travels this season, suffering eight losses in nine away games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 meetings against AJA, with four matches ending in draws.

Auxerre vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Auxerre are winless in their last seven games and will look to return to winning ways here. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games in this fixture, recording five wins, and will look to build on that form.

Nathan Buayi-Kiala, Lasso Coulibaly, and Kevin Danois will miss this match due to injuries while Jubal is a doubt. Gabriel Osho will serve a suspension here.

Les Verts have recorded just one win in their last seven games, while suffering five losses. They are winless in their nine away games in Ligue 1 while conceding 29 goals and will look to improve upon that record.

Anthony Briancon is a doubt while Yvann Macon, Ben Old, and Thomas Monconduit will miss this match due to injuries. Louis Mouton, Ibrahim Sissoko, and Benjamin Bouchouari are suspended for the trip to Burgundy.

Both teams have some notable absentees for this match, which is likely to impact their performance here. Considering their recent struggles in Ligue 1, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Saint-Etienne

Auxerre vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

