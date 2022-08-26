Auxerre vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2022 

Auxerre will host RC Strasbourg Alsace in a Ligue 1 matchday four fixture on Saturday.
The hosts secured maximum points in a thrilling 2-1 victory at Montpellier last weekend. Nuno Da Costa and Mathias Autret scored late goals to help their team claim a comeback victory in a game that saw both teams reduced to nine men.
The victory helped the newly promoted side climb to tenth spot in the standings, having garnered four points from three games.
Strasbourg, meanwhile, sit in 14th place and have two points to show for their efforts after three games.
Les Bleu et Blanc settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Reims on home turf in their last outing. Alexander Djiku put the hosts ahead in the 41st minute before Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun equalised nine minutes from time to condemn Strasbourg to consecutive 1-1 draws.
Auxerre vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head
- The two teams have clashed on 47 previous occasions, with Auxerre boasting 20 wins to Strasbourg's 15.
- Auxerre's win over Montpellier was their first Ligue 1 win in over a decade.
- Auxerre are on a seven-game unbeaten home run in league action, winning four games in this period.
- Strasbourg registered their first league win at the fourth time of asking for the second season running.
- Strasbourg have won just one of their last eight Ligue 1 games on the road, drawing five.
- The visitors are unbeaten in three games against newly promoted teams.
Auxerre vs Strasbourg Prediction
Strasbourg's start to the season has been below expectations, but they are known for their slow starts to their league campaign.
Auxerre, meanwhile, have proven that they can compete at the highest level, having gained promotion to Ligue 1 after a decade's absence.
The hosts' memorable victory over Montpellier would have boosted their morale. However, the dismissals of new attacking signings M'Baye Niang and Nuno Da Costa would rob them of firepower in attack in the coming weeks.
Strasbourg, meanwhile, have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks, so their trend of 1-1 draws could continue this week.
Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Strasbourg
Auxerre vs Strasbourg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result - Draw
Tip 2 - Both Teams to Score - Yes
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 4 - Over 55 booking points - Yes