Auxerre vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2 2025

Auxerre play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de I'Abbe Deschamps this Sunday.

Auxerre are currently sitting in 11th place in the table, and may have hit a turning point following a poor run of form. Strasbourg, meanwhile, are in 7th and are still within touching distance of a European qualifying spot.

So which of these sides will claim the points this weekend?

Auxerre vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg have generally dominated their recent games with Auxerre, coming out on top in four of their last six meetings. However, it is worth noting that Auxerre have not lost at home to them since 2017.

Auxerre were on a terrible run of form prior to last weekend, going without a win since November 24 - a run of 12 matches. However, that changed last weekend when they sprung a huge upset on 2nd place Marseille, thumping them 3-0.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, took their recent unbeaten run to three games with a draw against Brest. They've now lost just two of their last 13 matches across all competitions.

While Auxerre have been strong in front of goal this season, their defence has also been leaky. Only five other sides - including the bottom three - have conceded more goals than them to this point.

While he didn't find the net last weekend, Emanuel Emegha is still on a hot streak for Strasbourg. He's scored seven of his ten league goals this season in his last eight games.

Auxerre vs Strasbourg Prediction

Prior to last weekend, this one probably would've looked like a clear-cut win for Strasbourg. However, Auxerre appeared to have turned things around big time with their win over Marseille, making it trickier to call.

Of course, it's hard to say whether that performance was a one-off from Auxerre or whether it really will prove to be a turning point.

Strasbourg will almost certainly push them hard here, as they're a very dangerous attacking side. Despite that, they will be without a number of key players due to injuries, making this a difficult one to pick.

Overall, a draw is the prediction.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Strasbourg

Auxerre vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Auxerre have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last six home games with Strasbourg).

Tip 3: Emanuel Emegha to score for Strasbourg - Yes (Emegha has seven goals in his last eight games).

