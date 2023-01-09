Auxerre vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Auxerre will host Toulouse in Ligue 1 game on Wednesday (January 11) at the Stade Abbe-Deschamps.

Auxerre have been on a slide recently, winning just one of 13 league games. They have lost their last three but are coming off a shootout win over Dunkerque in the Coupe de France.

Toulouse, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing run to beat Ajaccio 2-0 in their last Ligue 1 game before thrashing Lannion 7-1 in the Coupe de France at the weekend.

Auxerre will head into the game in 18th place in the standings, while Toulouse are six spots above them in 12th.

Auxerre vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse’s last visit to the Stade Abbe-Deschamps in March 2022 saw them pick up a 2-1 win against ten-man Auxerre. It was Toulouse’s first win there since November 2010.

Only bottom club Angers (37) have conceded more goals than Auxerre (35). Interestingly, Toulouse also have a questionable defence, conceding 33 goals.

Auxerre (16) have struggled in front of goal this season. Only Ajaccio (15) have scored fewer goals than the,.

The hosts' Senegal international M’Baye Niang is one of just five players to have received two red cards in Ligue 1 this season.

Auxerre’s disciplinary record has been impressive in Ligue 1 season, receiving the fewest yellow cards (17).

Auxerre vs Toulouse Prediction

Both teams have suffered similar issues this season: inability to keep goals out at the back. It’s hardly surprising, thought, as they were both promoted from Ligue 2 in the summer.

However, Toulouse have been the more reliable side overall, and they certainly haven’t been so profligate in front of goal as Auxerre. Given that they’re coming of a thumping win in the Coupe de France, their confidence should take them through to a win.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-2 Toulouse

Auxerre vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toulouse

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Both Auxerre and Toulouse have demonstrated a questionable defence this season.)

Tip 3: Branco van den Boomen to be involved in a goal for Toulouse – Yes (Van den Boomen has six goal involvements in Ligue 1 this season.)

