Auxerre vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21 2025

Auxerre take on Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I'Abbe Deschamps this Sunday.

Auxerre are currently in 15th place in the table while Toulouse are five spots above them in 10th. However, at this early point in the season, only three points separate them, meaning Auxerre could leapfrog their opponents with a heavy win.

So can they do it, or will the away team come away with the spoils?

Auxerre vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Auxerre have failed to defeat Toulouse in any of their last six meetings dating back to 2021. They have lost four matches and drawn two, including the most recent meeting, which ended 2-2 in February.

After beating newly-promoted Lorient in their opening match, Auxerre have lost their next three games. Worryingly, they have reigning champions PSG after this game, meaning that a loss here would likely lead to a five-game losing streak overall.

Toulouse have also lost their last two games, but these defeats come with a caveat, as they were at the hands of PSG and Lille, two of Ligue 1's best sides. While they conceded six at the hands of the former, the fact that they also scored three goals against the champions was also slightly promising.

Even putting their recent defeats to one side, another worry for Auxerre right now should probably be their disciplinary record. They have already been reduced to ten men twice in their last three games.

While Toulouse currently sit in the bottom half of Ligue 1, they have scored seven goals in their first four games, an impressive return. This means they've outscored five of the teams who currently sit above them.

Auxerre vs Toulouse Prediction

Just three points separate these sides right now, which means this is likely to be a close match to call.

Toulouse may come in with slightly more confidence, largely because their recent losses were against strong teams and they did start the season strongly. Auxerre, on the other hand, have looked poor in recent games.

However, Auxerre do have the home advantage, and if they can keep things tight, then they could have some success, especially as Toulouse's defence isn't great. Overall, a draw is the prediction.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Toulouse

Auxerre vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Frank Magri to score for Toulouse - Yes (Magri has been on decent form, scoring three in his first four games this season).

Tip 3: Toulouse to be leading at half-time - Yes (Auxerre have been losing at half-time in their last three games).

