Auxerre vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Two relegation battling sides meet at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 1) as Auxerre host Troyes. Both teams are languishing in the bottom four of the standings, with Auxerre in 17th and Troyes a place and two points behind them.

Auxerre have accrued only 23 points from 28 games but has seen improvement in recent weeks, losing just once in their last seven games. However, that loss came in their last game before the international break.

Strasbourg handed them a 2-0 loss on the road as Gerzino Nyamsi and Habib Daillo inflicted Auxerre, who were only promoted to Ligue 1 last summer, their 15th defeat in the top flight this season.

Troyes, meanwhile, are winless in ten games after back-to-back wins over Strasbourg and Marseille in January. At that point, they were 13th in the standings. However, following seven defeats and three draws since then, the north-central outfit have dropped five places and now risk going down for the first time in two years.

However, all's not lost yet for either team. Auxerre and Troyes are just one and three points adrift of safety, respectively, with ten games left this season.

Auxerre vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Auxerre are unbeaten in eight Ligue 1 games against Troyes, after losing four of the first five. It will be the first meeting between the two sides in the top flight at the l'Abbe-Deschamps since March 2007.

Since their last Ligue 1 promotion in the 2021-22 season, Troyes are winless in seven games against promoted sides in the top flight, scoring just four goals and conceding 14.

Auxerre have picked up 23 points in 28 Ligue 1 games this season, their lowest tally at this stage of the competition.

Troyes are winless in 11 Ligue 1 games, with their last win coming on January 2 at Strasbourg. It's their longest drought in the top flight in a single season since January 2016.

Auxerre vs Troyes Prediction

Given their struggles this season, there aren't many expectations from either team, so this might end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Troyes

Auxerre vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

