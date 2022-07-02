Avai vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Seeking to move out of the relegation zone, Cuiaba will visit the Estadio da Ressacada to face Avai in round 15 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

The Dourado head into the weekend on a four-game losing streak away from home and will look to end this dry spell.

Avai failed to return to winning ways in the Serie A, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Palmeiras last Sunday.

That followed a 2-0 defeat against Fluminense on June 19, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end. With 18 points from 14 games, Avai are 11th in the league standings but could rise as high as seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Cuiaba failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 loss away to Goias.

They have now failed to win their last four outings, picking up two points from a possible 12. With 13 points from 14 games, Cuiaba are 18th in the Serie A table, two points off Coritiba just outside the relegation places.

Avai vs Cuiaba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Cuiaba winning the previous two encounters.

Avai head into the weekend unbeaten in three home games, claiming five points from a possible nine.

Cuiaba have failed to taste victory in their last four games, claiming two draws and losing twice.

The Dourado have also lost four away games across competitions since a 2-1 win at River Plate in May.

Avai vs Cuiaba Prediction

Cuiaba head into the weekend in torrid form, managing just one win from their last nine outings across competitions. Avai are unbeaten in six of their seven home games, so they should claim all three points in this one.

Prediction Avai 2-0 Cuiaba Prediction.

Avai vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Avai.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Cuiaba have failed to score in their last three outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Avai's last four and Cuiaba’s last five games respectively).

