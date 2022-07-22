Avai vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Avai will host Flamengo at the Estadio da Ressacada on Sunday in the 19th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts are in poor form at the moment and have rapidly descended the points table after a positive start on their return to the Brazilian top flight. They were beaten 1-0 by Ceara in their last game, creating a few chances to at least pick up a point but failed to do so.

Avai have picked up have picked up 21 points from 18 games and sit 13th in the league standings. They are just three points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap when on Sunday.

Flamengo, meanwhile, have had a new lease of life under new manager Dorival Junior and are pushing for the Copa Libertadores places, with the midpoint of the season approaching.

They carried out a comfortable 4-0 trouncing of Juventude in their last game with Pedro. Everton Ribeiro handed the Mengao a three-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes before Lazaro came off the bench to complete the rout.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 27 points from 18 games. They will look to build on their newfound form and move up the league table.

Avai vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Avai and Flamengo. The hosts have won three of those games, while Flamengo have won four. Their other five matchups have ended in draws.

The Mengao are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture, after winning just one of the seven before that.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last ten games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2010.

All but one of Avai's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Flamengo have the third-best defensive record in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, with only Santos and league leaders Palmeiras conceding fewer goals than them.

Avai vs Flamengo Prediction

Avai have won just one of their last six games in the league, with four of them ending in defeat. They have had mixed results on home turf of late and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Sunday.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions. They are clear favourites for this one and should come out on top.

Prediction: Avai 1-2 Flamengo.

Avai vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last nine matchups between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals).

