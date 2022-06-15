Avai vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Aiming to pick up a fourth consecutive away victory and begin their surge from the bottom of the Serie A table, Fortaleza visit the Estádio da Ressacada to face Avai on Friday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to get one over the Atezados, having lost each of the last three meetings between the sides since 2018.

Avai picked up a morale-boosting result on Monday when they saw off Botafogo 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, Eduardo Barroca’s side were on a five-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible 15.

Avai are currently 14th in the Brasileiro Serie A standings after picking up 14 points from 11 games so far.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings, with seven points from 11 matches.

However, Atezados are unbeaten in three straight games, picking up one win and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Caera on June 2.

Fortaleza will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways as they head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories away from home in all competitions.

Avai vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Fortaleza boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Avai have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions. Fortaleza are currently on a three-game winning streak against Avai.

Avai Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Fortaleza Form Guide: D-D-W-L-D

Avai vs Fortaleza Team News

Avai

Bruno Silva is out of contention for this weekend’s game through suspension. On the injury front, Avai remain without Jean Pyerre and Bressan, who will continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Jean Pyerre, Bressan

Suspended: Bruno Silva

Fortaleza

Fortaleza will take to the pitch without the services of Matheus Vargas and Tinga, who have been sidelined through thigh and calf injuries respectively.

Injured: Matheus Vargas, Tinga

Suspended: None

Avai vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

Avai Predicted XI (4-3-3): Douglas Friedrich; Kevin, Arthur Chaves, Raniele, Bruno Cortez; Jean Cléber, Vinícius Leite, Eduardo Biasi; William Pottker, Guilherme Bissoli, Muriqui

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck; Anthony Landázuri, Titi, Marcelo Benevenuto; Yago Pikachu, José Welison, Matheus Jussa, Lucas Lima, Juninho Capixaba; Moisés, Robson

Avai vs Fortaleza Prediction

Fortaleza find themselves at the wrong end of the league table after stumbling into the season. However, they have picked up a few decent results on the road in recent outings and will look to keep that fine form going. Avai, meanwhile, head into the game off the back of ending their five-game winless run. We predict a cagey contest on Friday with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Avai 1-1 Fortaleza

