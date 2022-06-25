Avai vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th June 2022

Brazilian Serie A leaders Palmeiras will continue their league campaign on Sunday when they take on 11th-placed Avai at the Estadio da Ressacada.

Palmeiras enjoy a three-point lead against rivals Corinthians at the top of the standings. With a 2-1 win at Sao Paulo last time around, they made it four wins in a row in the league. Surprisingly, they fell to a 1-0 loss against the same opposition in the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Avai, meanwhile, saw their two-game-winning run in the league come to an end, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Fluminense last time around. With just one point separating them from sixth-placed Fluminense, a win will propel them to sixth place in the standings.

Avai vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams across competitions. As expected, Palmeiras have the better record in this fixture. They enjoy a 10-2 lead in wins, while the two remaining games have ended in draws.

Palmeiras have the best attacking and defensive record in the league, scoring 25 goals and conceding just eight in 13 games.

Palmeiras have suffered just one defeat in their league campaign thus far, the fewest in the league. Avai, meanwhile, have suffered three losses, with only Coritiba, Fortaleza and Juventude suffering more (seven apiece).

Palmeiras have scored roughly half of their goals from set-pieces (12 of 25), while Avai have scored six goals from penalties this season.

Palmeiras have won nine of their last ten games against Avai across competitions, scoring at least twice in five of their last six matches.

Four of Avai's five wins this season have come at home, and they have also scored roughly 73% of their goals at home.

Palmeiras have one of the best away records in the league. They have made it four wins in a row on their travels now, keeping three clean sheets.

Avai vs Palmeiras Prediction

Avai have scored in all six league games at home this term, so the odds of them finding the back of the net against Verdao look good. They have a solid home record, but Palmeiras are in good form.

Palmeiras are undefeated in the league since the opening gameweek of the campaign and are unlikely to face defeat at Avai. They have scored in all but one of their away games this term and should be able to find the back of the net with ease. They should come out on top against their southern rivals.

Prediction: Avai 1-2 Palmeiras.

Avai vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Avai to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Guilherme Bissoli to score anytime - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

