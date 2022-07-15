Avai vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

In the 17th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A, Avai will host Santos at the Estadio Ressacada on Saturday night.

The hosts are in poor form at the moment and find themselves perilously close to the drop zone. They endured a 4-0 thrashing against struggling Red Bull Bragantino last time out, conceding all four goals in the final 20 minutes. Avai sit 16th in the league table with just 18 points from 16 games. They are level on points with Ceara in the relegation spot.

Santos, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but saw their campaign come undone last week. They crashed out in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana after losing on penalties to Deportivo Tachira. Santos then picked up a 1-0 league win over Atletico Goianiense before getting knocked out of the Copa do Brazil with a 4-1 aggregate loss to Corinthians.

The Peixe sit eighth in the league standings with 22 points from 16 games. They will look for maximum points this weekend as they push for the Copa Libertadores places.

Avai vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Avai and Santos. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won seven times. Their other five matchups have ended in draws.

The Peixe are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture dating back to 2011.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in their 15 games in this fixture.

All but one of Avai's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Santos are one of eight teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season with just one away league victory.

Avai vs Santos Prediction

Avai are on a four-game winless streak in the league and have won just two of their last 11 in the competition. However, they have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Santos are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in their previous six games across competitions. They are unbeaten in their last four league outings on the road and should extend that streak on Saturday.

Prediction: Avai 1-2 Santos.

Avai vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Santos

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in nine of their last ten matchups)

Tip 3 - Santos to score first: YES (The Peixe have scored the first goal in five of their last six games) .

