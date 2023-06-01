“Available for €40m” - Fabrizio Romano suggests Liverpool could move for 22-year-old after completing Alexis Mac Allister deal

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool could push to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio 'Manu' Kone after they first complete the Alexis Mac Allister deal.

Liverpool are in the hunt for two to three midfielders this summer. Jurgen Klopp and Co. had a disappointing season for their high standards, finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League football. They also won no silverware.

This was largely due to their lack of depth and quality in the midfield department. With the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave the club as free agents, Liverpool have already got new signings in mind.

The first is Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has reportedly already agreed to move to Anfield after having had talks with Liverpool. According to Football Insider, the Reds will have to shelve £60 million to get the deal over the line.

The Reds aren't just waiting for Mac Allister's deal to be finalized though. As per Fabrizio Romano, they are lining up 22-year-old starlet Manu Kone as a potential second signing this summer. Romano tweeted:

"Liverpool are informed of price tag for Manu Koné as talks took place this week. French midfielder could be available for €35/40m, 'Gladbach are prepared to let him leave for that fee. Reds working to complete Mac Allister deal, then Koné's also in the list."

Kone is a defensive midfielder with a progressive style of play. The Frenchman boasts of qualities like great agility and physicality and could be a great back-up for Fabinho. He has made 60 appearances for Gladbach, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Liverpool considering signing Wolfsburg defender in summer transfer window: Reports

According to Voetbal Primeur, Liverpool have turned their attention to Wolfsburg center-back Micky van de Ven.

The Reds are reportedly looking to sign a defender in the summer transfer window after their vulnerabilities were exposed in the 2022-23 season. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip failed to impress and Jurgen Klopp's side will need to tighten up their defense to challenge for silverware next season.

They were initially in the market for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, however, the club's asking price of £88 million forced them away. Instead, they are now interested in Micky van de Ven.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Wolfsburg this season at center-back, helping them keep 12 clean sheets. He has also scored one goal and provided two assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

He could cost the Reds €40 million. Van de Ven can be deployed as a left-back if needed as well and his versatility and potential could be worth the price tag to bring him to Anfield.

