Avellino vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Avellino will be up against Lazio at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday for a preseason friendly fixture. Both sides will be hoping to put up good performances and improve their fitness levels in preparation for the new season.

Ad

Avellino played their first preseason friendly on Tuesday, picking up a comfortable 2-0 win over the Napoli U20s, but will be up against a much stronger opposition this weekend. The Wolves finished top of Serie C, Group C last season, earning promotion to Serie B for the first time since the 2017-18 season, and will appreciate facing opponents like Lazio to build fitness for a new division.

Lupi are set to return to competitive action following the weekend clash as they take on Cerignola in the preliminary round of the Coppa Italia.

Ad

Trending

Lazio failed to make the European qualification spots last season after finishing seventh in Serie A and will go into their first preseason fixture looking to build fitness ahead of a tough season. Newly rehired manager Maurizio Sarri has slated other friendlies against Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Burnley for his side but will expect a solid performance from the Biancazzurri on Saturday.

Avellino vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 13 previous occasions going into this weekend's friendly. Avellino have won five of those games, four have ended in draws, while Lazio have won the remaining four.

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 1996-97 season.

Avellino had the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Serie C, Group C last season, with 61 goals scored and 26 conceded in 34 games.

Lazio finished the last Serie A season with the joint-third-best offensive record with 61 goals scored in 38 games.

The Biancazzurri have only failed to score in two of their last 10 games.

Ad

Avellino vs Lazio Prediction

Avellino are heavy underdogs going into the weekend and will only hope to put up a decent fight and avoid a blowout defeat against one of Italy's top sides.

Lazio should get an easy win, but will be more focused on building fitness and giving opportunities to younger talents ahead of a fairly busy pre-season campaign.

Prediction: Avellino 0-2 Lazio

Avellino vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lazio to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of Lazio’s last 10 games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More