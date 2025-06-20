Avispa Fukuoka vs Albirex Niigata Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Avispa Fukuoka and Albirex Niigata get round 21 of the Japanese J1 League underway when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Daisuke Kimori’s men have won each of their last four top-flight visits to the Best Denki Stadium and will be looking to extend this impressive 14-year run.

Twenty-six-year-old defender Tomoya Ando grabbed the headlines for Avispa last Sunday as he netted in the 69th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Fagiano Okayama in their league clash at the Kanko Stadium.

Before that, Myung Hwi Kim’s side were dumped out of the J League Cup in the playoff round courtesy of a penalty-shootout defeat against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on June 8, three days before bouncing back in a 2-0 victory over Okinawa in the Emperor's Cup.

Avispa have picked up 26 points from their 20 J1 League matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, level on points with 10th-placed Shimizu S-Pulse.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Albirex Niigata held their own last time out to see out a narrow 1-0 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos at the Denka Big Swan Stadium.

Kimori’s men have won three of their most recent four games in all competitions, having failed to win the four matches preceding this run (3L 1D).

Albirex have picked up 19 points from their 19 league games so far to sit 18th in the standings, level on points with 19th-placed Yokohama FC and one point behind 17th-placed Tokyo FC just above the danger zone.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Albirex Niigata Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 victories from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Avispa Fukuoka boast the superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to Albirex’s nine wins.

Avispa have lost their last four home games against Albirex in the league, conceding six goals and failing to find the target since March 2011.

Kimori’s men have won just two of their nine J1 League away matches this season while losing five and picking up two draws so far.

Avispa are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games across all competitions, claiming five wins and four draws since the start of March.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Albirex Niigata Prediction

After weeks of mediocre results, Albirex Niigata have turned a corner and will be looking to make it four wins from their last five games.

However, results on the road this season offer little optimism and we predict Avispa will make the most of their home advantage once again.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 2-0 Albirex Niigata

Avispa Fukuoka vs Albirex Niigata Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Avispa to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Avispa’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More