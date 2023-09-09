Avispa Fukuoka vs FC Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023 

Avispa Fukuoka welcome FC Tokyo to the Best Denki Stadium for the second leg of their J League Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (September 10).

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in midweek. Adailton's 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The winner of this tie will face either Nagoya Grampus or Kashima Antlers in the semifinal.

Avispa Fukuoka vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Avispa lead 13-10.

Their most recent meeting last Wednesday saw Tokyo win 1-0 at home.

Five of Avispa's last seven games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Tokyo's last six games across competitions have seen more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Avispa have won their last four meetings at home to Tokyo.

Tokyo's win on Wednesday was their first in nine meetings with Avispa.

Four of Avispa's last six home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Avispa Fukuoka vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Tokyo's narrow first leg win has left it all to play for in Fukuoka, and both sides will believe they still have a shot at qualification.

Avispa have an advantage, and their strong record in home games against Tokyo could count in their favour as they seek to overturn the slender one-goal deficit.

Avispa are likely to start the game on the front foot, and their backline could be breached. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Avispa 3-1 Tokyo

Avispa Fukuoka vs FC Tokyo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Avispa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: First half