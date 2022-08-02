Avispa Fukuoka vs Gamba Osaka  prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Avispa Fukuoka will take on struggling Gamba Osaka in the J1 League on Saturday.

The visitors are struggling for form, recently snapping a three-match losing streak in the division with a 1-1 draw with Kyoto Sanga. They lost to European heavyweights Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in a friendly on Monday.

Fukuoka, meanwhile, have fared better than Osaka in the J1 League, sitting five points ahead of Gamba. They are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Cerezo Osaka, though.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

This has been a close fixture, with Gamba winning 16 and Avispa 15 in 42 previous meetings, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Avispa come into this game after losing to Gamba's arch-rival Cerezo last weekend. Gamba, meanwhile, are winless in their last five league outings.

Avispa Fukuoka form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Avispa Fukuoka

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami and Masaaki Higashiguchi continue to be sidelined with injury, while Shu Kurata is also not expected to start.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi.

Doubtful: Shu Kurata.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Avispa Fukouka vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XIs

Avispa Fukuoka (3-5-2): Takumi Nagiasi (GK), Hisashi Jogo, Lukian, John Mary, Jordy Croux, Juanma, Doug Grolli, Shun Nakamura, Daiki Watari, Hirouyaki Mae, Masaki Murukami.

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Mitsuki Saito, Kosuke Onose; Patric, Hiroto Yamami.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

The game is too close to call, given the head-to-head record between the two teams. Gamba are winless in their last five, which means they'll have to be at their best to secure a victory in the division.

Fukuoka, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after losing to Cerezo last week. They are in contention not just to finish in the top half but also stay in contention for one of the Asia Cup slots.

With both teams appearing to be evenly matched, a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 1-1 Gamba Osaka.

