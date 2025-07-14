Avispa Fukuoka vs Giravanz Kitakyushu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Avispa Fukuoka will face Giravanz Kitakyushu at the Best Denki Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the 2025 Emperor's Cup. The home side are playing well after a difficult run of results between late April and May and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup this week.
They faced Okinawa SV in the previous round of the Emperor's Cup and won 2-0, with 23-year-old Kim Moon-Hyeon scoring the opening goal with his maiden professional strike before an own goal from their fourth-tier opponents scored a late own goal to seal the win for Hachi.
Giravanz Kitakyushu, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in the J League 3 of late and will hope a change of scenery this week could spur a change of fortune for the rest of their campaign.
The visitors kicked off their cup campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Belugarosso Iwami back in May before beating J1 League side Fagiano Okayama 2-0 in the second round, featuring efforts from Shuntaro Kawabe and Futo Yoshihara in either half.
Avispa Fukuoka vs Giravanz Kitakyushu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 12 meetings between the two teams. Avispa have won 10 of those games while Kitakyushu have won the other two.
- The two teams last faced off in a J League 2 clash back in October 2020, which the hosts won 2-0 to register a fifth consecutive victory in this fixture.
- Giravanz last appeared at this stage of the domestic cup back in 2014, while Avispa have featured in the Emperor Cup third round in each of their last seven appearances in the competition.
- Neither side has won the competition as Avi have never made it past the semifinals while Kita-Q have never made it past the quarterfinals.
Avispa Fukuoka vs Giravanz Kitakyushu Prediction
Fukuoka have won three of their last four matches and have lost just one of their last seven. They have lost just once on home turf since the start of March and will head into this one as overwhelming favorites.
Kitakyushu, meanwhile, have lost their last four games on the bounce and could record a fifth against a significantly stronger opposition this week.
Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 2-0 Giravanz Kitakyushu
Avispa Fukuoka vs Giravanz Kitakyushu Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Avispa to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)