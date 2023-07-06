Avispa Fukuoka vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023

The Japanese J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Avispa Fukuoka and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo lock horns at the Best Denki Stadium on Saturday (July 8).

Having failed to win the last five meetings between the two sides, Mihailo Petrovic’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts. Avispa returned to winning ways on Friday, edging out Cerezo Osaka 1-0 at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium.

Before that, Shigetoshi Hasebe’s side were on a seven-game winless run in the league, claiming just two points from a possible 21. Avispa are 12th in the J1 League, picking up 23 points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, Consadole failed to find their feet last weekend, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vissel Kobe. Petrovic’s side have now gone four games without a win across competitions, losing and drawing twice since a 3-0 win over Sagamihara in the Emperors Cup in June.

With 27 points from 19 games, Consadole are eighth in the stanings but will move into sixth place with a win.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from their last 19 meetings, Consadole hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Avispa have picked up three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Petrovic’s men are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Best Denki Stadium, picking up two wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss in September 2015.

Avispa are without a win in four home games in the league, claiming two points from a possible 12.

Consadole are unbeaten in five away games, picking up three wins and two draws since a 4-1 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds in April.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Consadole have suffered a drop off in form recently and will look to return to winning ways. However, Avispa should build on their resolute performance against Cerezo Osaka and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Avispa 1- Hokkaido

Avispa Fukuoka vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last ten clashes between the two teams)

