Avispa Fukuoka vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2022

Avispa Fukuoka will entertain the Kashima Antlers at the Best Denki Stadium in the first leg fixture of the J League Cup playoffs on Saturday.

The home team finished second in the Group D standings with 10 points, while the Antlers finished as the table toppers in Group A with 13 points to secure a place in the playoffs. The second leg of the playoffs is scheduled for next Saturday.

Both sides head into the match having secured a win in the Emperor's Cup second-round fixture on Thursday. Avispa defeated Okinawa SV 3-0 while Kashima Antlers secured a 2-1 win against NUHW.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 33 times across all competitions thus far. The visiting side have been the dominant team in this fixture, recording 26 wins against their western rivals.

Avispa have just three wins to their name while four games have ended in draws. They last met in J1 League action in April at Saturday's venue. Kashima Antlers eked out a 1-0 win in that game.

Avispa Fukuoka form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Avispa Fukuoka

There were no reported injuries or suspensions for the visitors ahead of the game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kashima Antlers

Kashima Antlers will have to make do without the services of Everaldo and Ryotaro Araki due to injuries. Ayesa Ueda is currently with the Japan national team and will remain unavailable for the next 10 days.

Injured: Everaldo, Ryotaro Araki due.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Ayesa Ueda.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XIs

Avispa Fukuoka (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Yota Maejima, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Takaaki Shichi; Takeshi Kanamori, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Juanma

Kashima Antlers (4-5-1): Sun-Tae Kwon (GK); Kento Misao, Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto, Koki Anzai; Shunta Araki, Ryuji Izumi, Yuta Higuchi, Arthur, Alano Juan; Yuma Suzuki

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashima enjoy a good record against Avispa Fukuoka and have outscored them 27-11 in league fixtures and 16-6 in the J League Cup. Taking Kashima's better goalscoring record this season into consideration, we are backing them to come out victorious in this match.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 1-3 Kashima Antlers

