Avispa Fukuoka vs Kyoto Sanga prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Avispa Fukuoka will entertain Kyoto Sanga at the Best Denki Stadium in a mid-table J1 League fixture on Sunday.

The home team recorded their first win in the league since May in their previous outing as they defeated Jubilo Iwata 1-0. Yuya Yamagishi's 52nd-minute strike was enough to secure all three points from that game.

Kyoto Sanga avoided defeat for the second game in a row as they played out a 2-2 draw against the Urawa Reds. After back-to-back defeats in the league, they have bounced back well and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact here.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kyoto Sanga Head-to-Head

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The visiting side have the upper hand against Avispa Fukuoka and have recorded 28 wins in this fixture.

The home team are not far behind in their head-to-head record, securing 20 wins against their eastern rivals. The spoils have been shared just six times between the two sides.

They last met at the Sanga Stadium by Kyocera in league action in April. Avispa emerged as the winners in that fixture, securing a 1-0 victory.

Avispa Fukuoka form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Kyoto Sanga form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kyoto Sanga Team News

Avispa Fukuoka

There are no reported absentees for the home team for this fixture. Shigetoshi Hasebe has a fully-fit squad for the game and is not expected to make any changes to the starting XI that recorded a win in the league last time around.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kyoto Sanga

Holneiker Mendes has been suspended for the game while Naoto Misawa is a long-term absentee.

Injured: Naoto Misawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Holneiker Mendes

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kyoto Sanga Predicted XIs

Avispa Fukuoka (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Yota Maejima, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Takaaki Shichi; Yuji Kitajima, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Juanma Delgado

Kyoto Sanga (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto (GK); Kosuke Shirai, Hisashi Appiah, Shogo Asada, Takuya Ogiwara; Shimpei Fukuoka, Sota Kawasaki, Shohei Takeda; Fuki Yamada, Temma Matsuda, Peter Utaka

Avispa Fukuoka vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction

Kyoto have a better goalscoring record in the league than the hosts (20-16) but Avispa have been better defensively (18-23). Though Kyoto have a better record in this fixture, given Avispa's home advantage, they should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 2-1 Kyoto Sanga

