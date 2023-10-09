Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2023

Avispa Fukuoka will welcome Nagoya Grampus to the Best Denki Stadium in the first leg of the J League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The hosts have made it to the semi-finals of the competition for the second season in a row. In the quarter-finals, they overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg with a 2-0 win in the second leg last month.

They defeated Tokyo FC 2-1 on aggregate and will look to make it to the final for the first time after having missed out last season.

The visitors are back in the semi-finals for the first time since winning their maiden J League Cup trophy in 2021. They defeated Kashima Antlers 3-2 on aggregate, recording a 2-1 away win in the second leg. The match went into extra time and Haruki Yoshida, who was substituted in the 109th minute, scored the match-winner just 10 minutes later.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have locked horns 29 times in all competitions, with just two of these meetings taking place in the J League Cup. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 20 wins to their name. The hosts have just six wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the J League in September at Wednesday's venue, with the hosts recording a 1-0 win. It was their first win over Nagoya Grampus since 2017.

Avispa Fukuoka have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 home games in the J League Cup.

Avispa are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets on the spin.

The visitors have suffered eight defeats in their last 10 away games in all competitions.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Hachi have suffered just one defeat in their last five games in all competitions, with that loss coming on Sunday to Kawasaki Frontale. They fell to a 4-2 defeat in their first appearance in the semi-finals of the competition.

They'll aim to bounce back from the defeat and will look to count on the home advantage. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last eight home games in all competitions.

Grampus have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions. They have failed to score in five of their last 10 away games in all competitions.

They failed to score in their 1-0 defeat at Avispa last month in the J League and will look to produce an improved performance this time around.

The hosts will play for the second time in three games, so fatigue might be a factor. The visitors, meanwhile, will play for the first time this month and will head into the match well-rested.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we expect the two sides to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 2-2 Nagoya Grampus

Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kasper Junker to score or assist any time - Yes