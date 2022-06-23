Avispa Fukuoka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J League campaign continues this weekend and will see Avispa Fukuoka host Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Best Denki Stadium on Saturday.

Avispa Fukuoka have struggled for form in the league of late and find themselves dangerously close to the drop zone. They were beaten 3-1 by the struggling Shimizu S-Pulse in their last game as they failed to maximize their possessional dominance.

The home side sit 12th in the league table with just 19 points from 17 games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on the other hand, are in strong form and would fancy themselves as title contenders. They picked up a well-deserved 2-1 comeback win over Cerezo Osaka in their last league game, with Gakuto Notsuda and Douglas Vieira both getting on the scoresheet in the final 12 minutes of the game.

The Viola sit fifth in the J League standings with 27 points from 16 games. They will aim to continue their good form when they play on Saturday.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Avispa Fukuoka and Sanfrecce Hiroshima. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with the Viola winning 1-0.

Avispa Fukuoka Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Avispa Fukuoka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Team News

Avispa Fukuoka

The hosts boast a clean bill of health ahead of their weekend clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

The visitors will be without the services of Ezequiel and Shun Ayukawa this weekend as the duo are both injured. All other players are fit and available for selection to manager Michael Skibbe.

Injured: Ezequiel, Shun Ayukawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Avispa Fukuoka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted XI

Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Yota Maejima, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Takaaki Shichi; Yuji Kitajima, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Juanma Delgado

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted XI (3-3-2-2): Keisuke Osako; Sho Sasaki, Hayato Araki, Tsukasa Shiotani; Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Gakuto Notsuda, Tomoya Fujii; Tsukasa Morishima, Makoto Mitsuta; Junior Santos, Nassim Ben Khalifa

Avispa Fukuoka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Avispa Fukuoka are on a three-game winless run in the league and have won just one of their last six. However, they have lost just one league game on home turf this season and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage come Saturday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have won six of their last seven games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their weekend hosts and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 0-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

