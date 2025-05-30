Avispa Fukuoka vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

The J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Avispa Fukuoka and Tokyo Verdy lock horns at the Best Denki Stadium on Saturday. The two sides are separated by one point in the bottom half of the points table.

Avispa were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Cerezo Osaka at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium. That followed a 2-1 victory over Kataller Toyama in the J. League Cup third round on May 21, snapping a seven-game winless run.

Next up for Avispa is the stern challenge of taking on an opposing side they have failed to get the better of in their last four games encounters, losing twice, since a 2-0 victory in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Tokyo needed a 94th-minute strike from Yuta Arai to secure a 1-0 victory over Kyoto Sanga FC at the Ajinomoto Stadium last Sunday. Before that, Hiroshi Jofuku’s men suffered consecutive league defeats against Shonan Bellmare and Sanfrecce Hiroshima before picking up a 2-0 win over Albirex Niigata in the J. League Cup on May 21.

Tokyo have picked up 23 points from 18 matches to sit 13th in the standings, one point and a place above Avispa.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Tokyo Verdy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tokyo have eight wins from their last 24 meetings with Avispa, losing six.

Avispa have lost one of their most recent seven home games, winning three, since March.

Tokyo have five wins in their last 11 away matches across competitions, losing twice, since February.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction

Considering recent meetings between Avispa and Tokyo, expect a cagey affair this weekend. The two sides are evenly matched and could cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Avispa 1-1 Tokyo

Avispa Fukuoka vs Tokyo Verdy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last 10 clashes.)

