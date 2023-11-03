Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Avispa Fukuoka will take on Urawa Red Diamonds at Japan National Stadium in the J-League Cup on Saturday.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Preview

Both teams will face off against each other in the grand finale of the League Cup – one of the three cup competitions organized by the J League. While Avispa Fukuoka are first-timers, Urawa Red Diamonds are playing their seventh final, boasting two wins. Both teams met last in the J1 League in June, with that match ending in a goalless draw.

Hachi are eying their first major tournament title following an impressive run to the final. They saw off the challenge of FC Tokyo 2-1 in the quarterfinals before defeating Nagoya Grampus in the semis to reach the final. Avispa have got the better of Urawa Red Diamonds only once, 2-1 in a 2021 league clash.

Urawa Red Diamonds will be counting on their experience in the competition to hopefully snatch the win against Avispa. Their last success in the J-League Cup occurred in 2016. Urawa are in good shape as they sit third in the 2023 J1 League standings with three matchdays to spare while Avispa are in the eighth spot.

The Reds topped Group A, tied on eight points with Shimizu S-Pulse and Kawasaki Frontale. They crushed Gamba Osaka 4-0 in the quarterfinals before beating giants Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 in the semifinals. Both Urawa and Avispa boast two wins each in their last five matches in all competitions.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Avispa have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Urawa.

Avispa have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches played away from home.

Avispa have scored six goals and conceded 12 in their last five matches.

Both teams have met 13 times, with Urawa winning nine and Avispa one while three games ended in draws.

Avispa have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Urawa have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Reiju Tsuruno and Wellington have held the line for Avispa with three goals each. They figure on the list of top scorers and could improve their positions in the final game.

Dutch striker Bryan Linssen boasts three goals for Urawa and will be aiming to boost his numbers.

Urawa Red Diamonds are expected to prevail based on experience and individualities.

Prediction: Avispa 1-3 Urawa

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Urawa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Urawa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Avispa to score - Yes