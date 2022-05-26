Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Avispa Fukuoka will entertain Urawa Reds at the Best Denki Stadium in J1 League action on Saturday. League fixtures are coming thick and fast this month, as the league will resume after a two-week hiatus after the international break.

Fukouka suffered a 1-0 loss at ten-man Nagoya Grampus in their previous outing. They remain in tenth place in the league standings after their second defeat in three league games. Meanwhile, Urawa are winless in eight league games, losing 2-0 to Cerezo Osaka in their last outing.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Red Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 23 times across competitions, with all but one game producing conclusive results. The Reds have been the dominant team in this fixture with 17 wins, whie Fukouka have recorded just five wins.

Urawa have recorded 11 wins in their last 12 games against Hachi, including a 2-0 win at the Saitama Stadium in their last league meeting.

Avispa Fukuoka form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-D.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Reds Team News

Avispa Fukuoka

Fukouka have no reported injury concerns at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Urawa Reds

Ayumu Ohata was included in the starting XI against Cerezo Osaka, so Tomoya Inukai and Hiroki Sakai are the only two reported absentees.

Injured: Tomoya Inukai, Hiroki Sakai.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Reds Predicted XIs

Avispa Fukuoka (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Masato Yuzawa, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Takaaki Shichi; Takeshi Kanamori, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Juanma.

Urawa Reds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Ayumu Ohata, Yuta Miyamoto; Ken Iwao, Kai Shibato; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Yusuke Matsuo; Kasper Junker.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Fukouka have the best defensive record in the league, letting in just ten goals in 15 games. They have just one game at home across all competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets in their last four league outings. So, they are strong favourites in this game.

Meanwhile, Urawa are winless in their last eight outings but have a solid record against their western rivals. Considering the same, they could pick up at least a point in this game, which could be a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 1-1 Urawa Reds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav